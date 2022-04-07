Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.53, with a volume of 507 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.
The company has a current ratio of 100.16, a quick ratio of 100.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.61 million and a PE ratio of -530.00.
Armor Minerals Company Profile (CVE:A)
