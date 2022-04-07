Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Analysts expect that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will post $1.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.86 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94 billion. Arko reported sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $8.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.94 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 0.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Arko during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at $110,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Arko during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arko during the fourth quarter valued at $136,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.10. The stock had a trading volume of 316,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.16. Arko has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $11.40.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

