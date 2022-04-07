Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Shares Down 4.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Arhaus traded as low as $8.58 and last traded at $8.58. 3,033 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 426,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.98.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.69.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,988,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, FS Capital Partners VI LLC acquired a new stake in Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $404,445,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.59.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Research analysts expect that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arhaus Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

