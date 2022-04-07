Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc Buys 3,000,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Ares Capital Management Ii Llc acquired 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $50.46 and a 1 year high of $90.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.97.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.09%.

ARES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ares Management by 11.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 10.9% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $102,269,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Ares Management by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 48,957 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Finally, RDST Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at $4,779,000. 44.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.