Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $99.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARNA. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $99.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 0.55. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Arena Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.41) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.10) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 5,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. The company's investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, Phase II clinical trial for alopecia areata, Phase III clinical trial for atopic dermatitis, and Phase IIb clinical trial for eosinophilic esophagitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; APD418 that is in Phase II clinical trial for acute heart failure; and Temanogrel for coronary microvascular obstruction that is in Phase II clinical trial.

