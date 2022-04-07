Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

ACA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12,734.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 21,648 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 36.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the third quarter valued at about $419,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.29. 201,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,642. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $65.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. Arcosa had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $521.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arcosa will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, as well as for infrastructure related projects.

