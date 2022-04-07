Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $100.00. The stock traded as high as $93.56 and last traded at $93.42, with a volume of 90595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.83.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ADM. Zacks Investment Research cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total value of $11,915,112.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total value of $20,003,327.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $52.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average of $71.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

