ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY) Trading Down 12.8%

ArcelorMittal South Africa Ltd (OTCMKTS:AMSIY – Get Rating) dropped 12.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 360 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.51.
About ArcelorMittal South Africa (OTCMKTS:AMSIY)
