ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Holdings Increased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ArcelorMittal were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ArcelorMittal by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.98.

MT traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.37. 86,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,613. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The company has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.00.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.86%.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

