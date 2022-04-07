ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $31.35. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 2,655 shares.
MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.
The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
