ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $32.67

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.67, but opened at $31.35. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 2,655 shares.

MT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.98.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 31.46% and a net margin of 19.53%. ArcelorMittal’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from ArcelorMittal’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 1.8%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 401.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.