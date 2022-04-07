ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on ARCB. Bank of America lowered their price target on ArcBest from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.80.

ArcBest stock opened at $70.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.53. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.60. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.52. ArcBest had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.77 per share, with a total value of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,152,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $497,679,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in ArcBest by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 638,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,209,000 after buying an additional 146,968 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ArcBest by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,823,000 after buying an additional 112,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcBest by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 474,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,840,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

