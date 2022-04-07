Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Purchased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,453 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT opened at $119.33 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.39 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.58 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.62% and a net margin of 27.10%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.04.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

