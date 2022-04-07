Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Receives $111.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:AIT traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.88. 220,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,031. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52 week low of $80.93 and a 52 week high of $109.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $867.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.87 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $312,764.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.94, for a total transaction of $984,248.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,259 shares of company stock worth $1,997,142. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 55.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

