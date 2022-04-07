Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 90,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.
The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.
About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)
