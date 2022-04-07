Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Trading Down 7%

Shares of Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Rating) dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.86 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 90,849 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 128,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $396.69 million, a P/E ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16.

About Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG)

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of lasers, advanced optical systems, electronics, and integrated guided energy systems for defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide. It is involved in developing the optical sources that exhibit output energy, peak power, and frequency agility.

