Apollon (XAP) Trading 185.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Apollon (XAP) traded 197.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. In the last week, Apollon has traded 185.5% higher against the dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Apollon has a market capitalization of $19,417.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MYCE (MYCE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

