Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

APO stock opened at $59.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.59. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $81.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.29.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.54 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 21.53%.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.3% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.9% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.8% during the third quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 3.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

