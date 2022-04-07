Apollo Currency One Day Volume Reaches $1.27 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $29.94 million and approximately $1.27 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.90 or 0.00201065 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001023 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00035647 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.04 or 0.00386688 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00052052 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010398 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars.

