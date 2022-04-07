Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.02 million. Apogee Enterprises had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Apogee Enterprises updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.83. Apogee Enterprises has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -101.15%.

In other Apogee Enterprises news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

