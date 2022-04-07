Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.90-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.900-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ APOG opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.83. Apogee Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $33.88 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.15%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on APOG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total transaction of $122,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 128.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apogee Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 11.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 7,621 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

