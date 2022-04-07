Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.900-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Apogee Enterprises also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.90-3.30 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:APOG opened at $46.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.37 and a 200 day moving average of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.88 and a 12-month high of $50.44.

Get Apogee Enterprises alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.15%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Apogee Enterprises from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.00.

In other news, insider Brent C. Jewell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $122,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Apogee Enterprises by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 72,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Apogee Enterprises by 245.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.