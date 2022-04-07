APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Raised to $48.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on APA. Barclays upped their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Europe upped their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on APA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on APA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

APA stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. APA has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $43.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.43.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 552.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that APA will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider P Anthony Lannie sold 40,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $1,627,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of APA during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

