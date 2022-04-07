Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at Truist Financial

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Anthem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Anthem from $465.00 to $483.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Anthem in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Anthem from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.43.

Get Anthem alerts:

NYSE:ANTM opened at $506.87 on Thursday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $350.46 and a twelve month high of $507.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $437.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.05.

Anthem ( NYSE:ANTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $5.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.47 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Anthem will post 28.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 17,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.71, for a total value of $8,155,949.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.48, for a total value of $1,252,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,532,411. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 76.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Anthem during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.