Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 120.52% and a return on equity of 14.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

