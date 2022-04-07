Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.32% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NLY. TheStreet cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $7.25 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.
Shares of NLY stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $9.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $165,231,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,931,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,728,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,089,000 after buying an additional 4,156,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 62.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,848,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,732,000 after buying an additional 2,251,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.
About Annaly Capital Management (Get Rating)
Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.
