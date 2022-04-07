AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,291,634 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 195,920 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.31% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $27,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after acquiring an additional 316,190 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 136,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AU opened at $23.00 on Thursday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day moving average is $20.36.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.1446 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AU shares. Investec raised shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.20 to $24.20 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.24.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulfur. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

