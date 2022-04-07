AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.02)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.66 million.AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$0.020 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NASDAQ ANGO traded up $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $22.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,559. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market cap of $890.17 million, a PE ratio of -23.81 and a beta of 0.93. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $32.00.

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AngioDynamics news, CEO James C. Clemmer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.84 per share, for a total transaction of $228,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,279,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,197,000 after buying an additional 38,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 663,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,302,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 624,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 464,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 2.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

