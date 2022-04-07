Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $5.35

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 11424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANGI shares. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Angi in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.85 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.18.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $415.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Angi Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total value of $28,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total transaction of $86,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $199,600. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

About Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Angi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair.

