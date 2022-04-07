Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.99

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.99 and traded as low as C$7.12. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$7.20, with a volume of 37,487 shares traded.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered shares of Andrew Peller to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99. The company has a market cap of C$310.48 million and a P/E ratio of 23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Andrew Peller Limited produces and markets wine, spirits, and wine related products. The company's principal products include blended table wines, sparkling and fortified wines, and varietal wines, as well as icewines. It offers wines under various trademarks, including Andrés Wines, Andrew Peller Limited, Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Red Rooster, Sandhill, Wayne Gretzky Estates, No.

