AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Gap Down to $25.83

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.83, but opened at $25.31. AnaptysBio shares last traded at $26.11, with a volume of 953 shares changing hands.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $727.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. On average, research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the first quarter worth $110,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 7.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,083 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $1,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

