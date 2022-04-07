Analyzing Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) and Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Telekom Austria alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Telekom Austria and Hong Kong Technology Venture, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 Hong Kong Technology Venture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Telekom Austria currently has a consensus target price of $8.55, indicating a potential downside of 44.87%. Given Telekom Austria’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Telekom Austria is more favorable than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Telekom Austria and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.62 billion 0.92 $537.71 million $1.65 9.40 Hong Kong Technology Venture $371.04 million 2.21 $23.66 million N/A N/A

Telekom Austria has higher revenue and earnings than Hong Kong Technology Venture.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and Hong Kong Technology Venture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.63% 15.30% 5.38% Hong Kong Technology Venture N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hong Kong Technology Venture pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Telekom Austria pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.26, suggesting that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hong Kong Technology Venture has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telekom Austria beats Hong Kong Technology Venture on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telekom Austria (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, including value-added, text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services. It also provides end-user terminal equipment; digital products; cloud and Internet of Things services; and mobile payment services. The company provides mobile communication services to approximately 25 million customers. It has operations in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, and North Macedonia. The company is headquartered in Vienna, Austria. Telekom Austria AG operates as a subsidiary of AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil B.V.

About Hong Kong Technology Venture (Get Rating)

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the multimedia business in Hong Kong. The company is involved in multimedia production, content distribution, and other multimedia-related activities; and the operation of an e-shopping mall that offers online shopping and delivery services. It also engages in property investment and trading activities; and provision of marketing and advertising management, and artistes' management and agency services. The company was formerly known as Hong Kong Television Network Limited and changed its name to Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited in July 2021. Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Telekom Austria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telekom Austria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.