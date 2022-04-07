Analyzing Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) & Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) and Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Satsuma Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Oncternal Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, indicating a potential upside of 207.02%. Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 407.25%. Given Oncternal Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Oncternal Therapeutics is more favorable than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Oncternal Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A -42.39% -40.02% Oncternal Therapeutics -726.14% -31.86% -30.10%

Risk and Volatility

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oncternal Therapeutics has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Satsuma Pharmaceuticals and Oncternal Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Satsuma Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$51.17 million ($1.77) -2.15 Oncternal Therapeutics $4.32 million 15.79 -$31.33 million ($0.63) -2.19

Oncternal Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals. Oncternal Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Oncternal Therapeutics beats Satsuma Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

