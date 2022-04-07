Analyzing New Concept Energy (GBR) & Its Competitors

New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) is one of 279 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare New Concept Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for New Concept Energy and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A New Concept Energy Competitors 2208 10894 15639 597 2.50

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 9.63%. Given New Concept Energy’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New Concept Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Concept Energy’s peers have a beta of 1.34, indicating that their average share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Concept Energy and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy 68.63% 1.58% 1.52% New Concept Energy Competitors -14.60% 0.19% 6.72%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares New Concept Energy and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy $100,000.00 $70,000.00 148.57 New Concept Energy Competitors $8.94 billion $499.56 million 3.35

New Concept Energy’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than New Concept Energy. New Concept Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.8% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of New Concept Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

New Concept Energy peers beat New Concept Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About New Concept Energy (Get Rating)

New Concept Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate rental services. It also maintains property and liability insurance intended to cover claims for its real estate and corporate operations. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

