Analyzing Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Rating) and Biophytis (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Atea Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.45, suggesting that its share price is 245% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biophytis has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atea Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atea Pharmaceuticals 1 2 0 0 1.67 Biophytis 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Atea Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Atea Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biophytis.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.0% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Biophytis shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Atea Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atea Pharmaceuticals $351.37 million 1.59 $121.19 million $1.36 4.93 Biophytis N/A N/A -$19.48 million N/A N/A

Atea Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Biophytis.

Profitability

This table compares Atea Pharmaceuticals and Biophytis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atea Pharmaceuticals 34.49% 19.58% 14.56% Biophytis N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Atea Pharmaceuticals beats Biophytis on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an antiviral drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19. The company also develops AT-752, an oral purine nucleoside prodrug product candidate, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for the treatment of dengue; AT-777, an NS5A inhibitor; AT-787, a co-formulated, oral, pan-genotypic fixed dose combination of AT-527 and AT-777 for the treatment of hepatitis C virous (HCV); and AT-281, a pharmaceutically acceptable salt for the treatment or prevention of an RNA viral infection, including dengue fever, yellow fever, Zika virus, and coronaviridae viral infection, as well as Ruzasvir, an investigational oral, pan genotypic NS5A inhibitor for the treatment of chronic HCV infection. It has a license agreement with Merck & Co, Inc. for development and commercialization of ruzasvir for the treatment of HCV. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Biophytis Company Profile

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases. The company's lead drug candidate, Sarconeos (BIO101), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of neuromuscular diseases, including sarcopenia and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its second drug candidate, Macuneos (BIO201), is an orally administered small molecule in development for the treatment of retinal diseases, including dry ager elated macular degeneration (AMD) and Stargardt disease. Biophytis SA has a collaboration agreement with AFM-Telethon for the development of its Sarconeos (BIO101) for the treatment of DMD. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Paris, France.

