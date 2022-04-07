Analysts Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 762.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 762.50 ($10.00).

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.64) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.97) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Shore Capital raised The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 683 ($8.96) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,872.13).

Shares of The Sage Group stock opened at GBX 721.40 ($9.46) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 692.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 743.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.91. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 611.60 ($8.02) and a one year high of GBX 862.20 ($11.31).

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

