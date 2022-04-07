Analysts Set Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target at 20.14

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 20.14.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of RKLB stock opened at 8.06 on Monday. Rocket Lab USA has a 12 month low of 7.51 and a 12 month high of 21.34. The company has a current ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 8.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 11.65.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKLB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $671,000. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, an aerospace company, focuses on developing rocket launch and control systems for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft, and on-orbit management solutions; and designs, manufactures, and sells Electron and Neutron launch vehicles, as well as offers Photon platform for spacecraft solutions.

