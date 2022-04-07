Analysts Set ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) PT at $10.38

Shares of ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

SOL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upgraded ReneSola from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on ReneSola in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut ReneSola from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised ReneSola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 662,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 334,156 shares during the last quarter. 35.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SOL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.58. 583,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,238,562. ReneSola has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.19 million, a P/E ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.39 and a quick ratio of 9.66.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ReneSola will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

