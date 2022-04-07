Analysts Set Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Target Price at $73.08

Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.27.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFG. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 201.4% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,802,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $80.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.76.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.83%.

About Principal Financial Group (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

