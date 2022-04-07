Analysts Set ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Price Target at $65.64

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.64.

OKE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their price objective on ONEOK from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $70.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.81. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37. The company has a market cap of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.80.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.31%.

In other ONEOK news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 12,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.