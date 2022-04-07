Analysts Set National Grid plc (LON:NG) Price Target at GBX 1,058.83

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,058.83 ($13.89).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of National Grid to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,040 ($13.64) to GBX 1,100 ($14.43) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get National Grid alerts:

NG stock traded up GBX 10.50 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 1,221.50 ($16.02). 7,914,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid has a 1-year low of GBX 863.36 ($11.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,179.60 ($15.47). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,112.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,035.27. The firm has a market cap of £44.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.56.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.