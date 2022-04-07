Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $129.45

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.45.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

MDT stock opened at $111.72 on Monday. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $149.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

