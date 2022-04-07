Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $96.90

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.90.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $82.29. 30,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,078. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 101.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $117,000.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

