Analysts Set GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Target Price at $96.90

Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.90.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $1.27 on Monday, hitting $82.29. 30,899 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,078. The stock has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.43, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average is $75.30. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.
In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 9,254 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $746,612.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,449. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 101.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at about $117,000.
GoDaddy Company Profile (Get Rating)
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
