Analysts Set Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) PT at $335.50

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $335.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 340 ($4.46) to GBX 335 ($4.39) in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays cut Direct Line Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 325 ($4.26) to GBX 336 ($4.41) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DIISY traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $15.10. 5,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.7376 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.62%.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

