Analysts Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $11.80

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.80.

Several equities analysts have commented on CTMX shares. Barclays upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 429.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $2.83 on Monday. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.80.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 120.18% and a negative return on equity of 69.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

