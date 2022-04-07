Analysts Set Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Price Target at $79.53

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.69.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CIEN traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.51. 12,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,553,705. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena has a fifty-two week low of $49.51 and a fifty-two week high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,863 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total value of $170,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $141,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,363 shares of company stock worth $1,445,777 over the last 90 days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 18,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

