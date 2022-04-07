Analysts Set Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) PT at $117.38

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.67.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

AWI traded up $1.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.17. 6,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,886. Armstrong World Industries has a 12-month low of $85.74 and a 12-month high of $118.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $282.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,882,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,543,000 after acquiring an additional 12,540 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,589,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,060,000 after buying an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after buying an additional 45,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,530,000 after acquiring an additional 31,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

