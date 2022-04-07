Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/5/2022 – NetApp is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – NetApp is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $100.00.

3/23/2022 – NetApp had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

3/23/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $111.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – NetApp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

3/23/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – NetApp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $85.00.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $109.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $92.00 to $85.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $94.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – NetApp had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $105.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2022 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $79.81 on Thursday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. NetApp had a return on equity of 126.47% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in NetApp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

