Analysts Offer Predictions for Audacy, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSEARCA:AUD)

Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Audacy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 5th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Audacy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AUD. Zacks Investment Research raised Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Audacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

AUD stock opened at $2.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $407.80 million, a PE ratio of 96.33 and a beta of 1.46. Audacy has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Audacy had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.21) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUD. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Audacy by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 13,364 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Audacy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 579,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 52,639 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Audacy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Audacy by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Audacy by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.16% of the company’s stock.

Audacy, Inc, a multi-platform audio content and entertainment company, engages in the radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others, as well as offers integrated marketing solutions across its broadcast, digital, podcast, and event platforms.

