Analysts Issue Forecasts for Candel Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CADL)

Candel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Candel Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.91) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Candel Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.56) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CADL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Candel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Candel Therapeutics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ CADL opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 15.84 and a quick ratio of 15.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.41. Candel Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $14.78.

Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $12,195,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Candel Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Candel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 17.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Candel Therapeutics Company Profile

Candel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trails for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma.

