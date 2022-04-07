Analysts Expect WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WSFS Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. WSFS Financial reported earnings per share of $1.39 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.66. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover WSFS Financial.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

WSFS traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $43.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,739. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.07. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $42.58 and a 12 month high of $56.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.14%.

In other news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Francis J. Leto sold 18,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.49, for a total value of $977,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,781 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 406.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in WSFS Financial during the third quarter worth $210,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WSFS Financial (WSFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.