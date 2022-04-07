Analysts Expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.12 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timken’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Timken posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Timken will report full year sales of $4.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Timken.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. Timken’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.78.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TKR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Timken by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Timken by 533.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TKR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,145. Timken has a 1 year low of $55.32 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

