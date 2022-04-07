Analysts Expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Will Announce Earnings of $2.38 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $2.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Mosaic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.78 and the lowest is $2.14. Mosaic posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 317.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mosaic will report full year earnings of $11.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.19 to $13.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $11.49. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Mosaic.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.31.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 380.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.4% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 110.6% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1,204.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MOS opened at $69.19 on Thursday. Mosaic has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $72.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

